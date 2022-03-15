Intest (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of INTT stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Intest has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91.
About Intest (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intest (INTT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Intest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.