Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Trading Down 4.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.74. 107,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 146,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

