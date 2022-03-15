Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

KBWD stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

