Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after buying an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

