Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,551,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

