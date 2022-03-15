Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.19. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.