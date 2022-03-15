Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.19. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
