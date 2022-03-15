Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $256.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock valued at $215,280,324. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

