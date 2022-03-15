Investors Buy High Volume of Aptinyx Call Options (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,722% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.
APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of APTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 120,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,918. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aptinyx (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.