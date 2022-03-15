Investors Buy High Volume of Aptinyx Call Options (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,722% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 120,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,918. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.