Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

IONS stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $55.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.