IoTeX Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $727.33 million and approximately $116.89 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003521 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

