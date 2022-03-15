Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

IPSEY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPSEY. Barclays upped their price objective on Ipsen from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

