iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after buying an additional 159,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 119,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

