iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. 12,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

