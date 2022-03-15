iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81.

