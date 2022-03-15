iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,521,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. 16,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

