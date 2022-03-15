iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 2,425,521 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

