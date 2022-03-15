iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Position Reduced by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.
NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.
