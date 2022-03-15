iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.60

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 66915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 69,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

