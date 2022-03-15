iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after buying an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.