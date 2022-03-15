iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $124.00. 1,381,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,545. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

