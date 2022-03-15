iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Shares Down 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.26 and last traded at $110.26. 1,729,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,548,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.