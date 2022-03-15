iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.19. 120,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.