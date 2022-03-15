iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 226,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,662. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

