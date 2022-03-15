iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. 212,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,147. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

