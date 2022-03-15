iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

