J Alexander Douglas, Jr. Buys 2,838 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

