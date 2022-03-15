Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

