Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

