Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 2,271 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

