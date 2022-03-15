Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 11,578 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.