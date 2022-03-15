Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

