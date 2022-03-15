Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

