Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 138.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,460,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 349,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.