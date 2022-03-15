Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,585,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FORG opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock Inc has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

