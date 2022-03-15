Jane Street Group LLC Sells 56,750 Shares of VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck ChiNext ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck ChiNext ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get VanEck ChiNext ETF alerts:

Shares of CNXT stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. VanEck ChiNext ETF has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ChiNext ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ChiNext ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.