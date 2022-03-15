Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JHG. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

JHG opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,321,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

