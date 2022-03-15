Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 10,445 Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 609,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global Synergy Acquisition by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of GSAQU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

