Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 692.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

