Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $331,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

