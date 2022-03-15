Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

