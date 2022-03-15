Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $353,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

