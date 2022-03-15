Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,523 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,504 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,883 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $557,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.