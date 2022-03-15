Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,059 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

