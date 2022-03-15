JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

