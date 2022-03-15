JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 16346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.