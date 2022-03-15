JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 10.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 939,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,890,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

