Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tscan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tscan Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Tscan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

