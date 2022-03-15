Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.61 ($25.95).

ETR:AIXA traded up €0.51 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.72 ($19.47). The stock had a trading volume of 670,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($29.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

