Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LUMO stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

