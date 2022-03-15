Jeffery S. Thompson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) Director Jeffery S. Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $368.43 million, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

